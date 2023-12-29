DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Jeep SUV passenger died Thursday evening when the vehicle rear-ended a disabled log truck on Highway 38 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. near Camp Road, SCHP Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway said. The driver of the 2020 Jeep SUV was injured and taken to McLeod hospital in Dillon. The driver of the 2006 Freightliner truck was not hurt.

According to Ridgeway, the Jeep ran into the back of the log truck while it was disabled and stopped in the eastbound lane of Highway 38.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.