DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge denied bond Monday for a man accused of killing a Dillon County principal in 2022.

Kyle Church was arrested after authorities found Wendy Cook, 54, dead inside a car early on Aug. 21 after being called to Church’s home on Southwind Road. She had been shot once in the chest with a 9mm handgun, according to arrest warrants in the case.

Cook was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School.

The warrants state that the shooting happened “at his residence,” but does not specify if it happened inside, outside or in the vehicle.

During a bond hearing in August, officials said there is video evidence of the killing and that Church and the Stewart Heights Elementary School principal had a short-term relationship.