DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge in Dillon County is expected to determine whether a 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing another teenager last June can be tried as an adult, a spokesman for the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Tuesday.

Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel said the judge will review the evidence presented at a hearing on Tuesday before issuing a ruling. No timetable was given for a decision.

Janare Fletcher, 15, was killed in the June 7 shooting on Coreys Court in the Bunker Hill area, Sheriff Douglas Pernell said. A second 15-year-old was wounded in the shooting.

The 13-year-old, whose name has not been released, was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia after the shooting.

A News13 analysis at the time looked at gun violence in Dillon County and found that during a two-year period, one in 25 deaths in the county was classified as a homicide.