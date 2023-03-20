DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Dillon day care operator accused in the shaking death of a child in February 2019, the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.

Judy Wallace Cox is charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of 5-month-old Jeremiah Thompson, according to Assistant Solicitor Shipp Daniel.

Cox owned the day care where the incident allegedly happened and had cared for children for 15 years without any prior arrests.

Warrants allege that Cox caused “great bodily injury or harm upon a child” by shaking it in a way that “caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.”

At a bond hearing in July 2019, Cox’s defense attorney said medical records would show that the baby’s health was already deteriorating.

Experts at the Medical University of South Carolina examined evidence collected by prosecutors and found the child suffered brain bleeding and that the cause of death was related to the abuse.

Count on News13 for updates.