DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fiery crash Tuesday morning on I-95 near mile marker 181 in Dillon County.

Troopers said lanes of traffic are blocked and the fire department is on scene.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol incident map.

One man told News13 that traffic was backed up for miles.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.