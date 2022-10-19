LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Latta has a new police chief, according to Melinda Robinson, the town’s administrator.

Zane Bryant, who had been the interim chief, was sworn in Tuesday night, Robinson said.

The hiring of Bryant comes after the town’s former police chief, Josh Holt, and five officers resigned earlier this year, along with two town council members and the town’s attorney, Janet Janet Paschal, amid controversy surrounding the town’s November mayoral election and other issues.

Before his registration in July, Holt had been the chief since January 2021.

Bryant’s salary and the number of police department vacancies remain unclear.

