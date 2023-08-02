LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Latta Town Councilman Steven Coward is facing charges after an alleged domestic violence incident that occurred in September 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

A grand jury indicted Coward in May, and prosecutors are waiting for the case to be put on a trial roster, which is expected to be later this year, a spokesperson for the solicitor’s office said.

No details about the incident were immediately available.

The 15th Circuit was assigned the case after the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office sought the change because of potential conflicts, the spokesperson said.

News13 has reached out to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office to find out whether Coward has been suspended because of the alleged incident but has not heard back. Coward’s name is not currently listed on the town of Latta’s website along with other town officials.