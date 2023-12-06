DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire in the Hamer community of Dillon County, authorities said.

Matthew Lee Scarbourgh Jr. was charged with second degree arson and unlawful communication.

Dillon County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were dispatched Saturday to a structure fire in the Hamer community at about 12:02 p.m. Upon arrival, it was reported a mobile home burned and had been put out by Dillon County Fire Station 4.

Firefighters told law enforcement they believed the fire had been set intentionally. After investigation, Scarbourgh was alleged to be the suspect.

Scarbourgh is currently awaiting a bond hearing at the Dillon County Detention Center.

