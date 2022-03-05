DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody in Dillon County after authorities said he shot his brother to death early Saturday afternoon, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. on Church Street, just off Highway 301 south of Dillon, Pernell said.

Pernell did not release any other details about the circumstances of the shooting but said it remains under investigation.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released by authorities.

