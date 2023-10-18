DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– A man was arrested and charged Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting that happened last month in the Oak Grove community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton.

Jonathan Cary Vanhorn was arrested Tuesday in the deadly shooting of Brandon Seals. Vanhorn is being held at the Dillon County Sheriff’s Department, according to Hamilton.

Brandon Michael Seals died at the hospital after he was shot shortly before noon on Sept. 9 in the Westover Road area in the Oak Grove community, authorities said. He was shot multiple times.

Hamilton said the department has found no motive for the shooting and an investigation is still underway.

Hamilton said the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, Latta Police Department, and the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office worked together in the effort. Hamilton added that he isn’t sure when the bond hearing will be set for Vanhorn but assumes it will be sometime next week.

Just last week, the family offered a $3,500 for information on who killed Seals. The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that the family will pay $1,750 once an arrest is made and another $1,750 once someone has been convicted.

Count on News13 for updates.