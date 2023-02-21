DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged after allegedly exchanging gunfire with a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Monday in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Tyquan Raheem Bellamy, 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to SLED.

Troopers tried to pull Bellamy over for speeding along Highway 76 in Marion County when Bellamy allegedly sped off, according to SELD.

The chase entered into Dillon County where Bellamy shot at the trooper along Signode Road in the Latta area after Bellamy’s car ran off the road, according to an arrest warrant. The trooper returned fire.

Neither Bellamy or the trooper were hit, according to SLED.

Bellamy was arrested at a home in Marion County after he ran into the woods, officials said.

Bellamy was convicted in 2019 of criminal domestic violence high and aggravated and was now allowed to have a gun, according to the warrant.

Latta schools were on lockdown for about three hours Monday due to police activity about a mile from the school, according to Dillon 3 Superintendent George Liebenrood. He said no one was allowed in or out of the building and there were no disruptions to the school day.