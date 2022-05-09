DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with murder Monday in connection with the death of a missing Dillon County man, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Jamar Wilson, 25, of Oakland, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Wilson is charged with the death of Christopher Jackson, who was reported missing and later found dead in the area of Bakers Mill Road, according to deputies.

Jackson’s vehicle was found one day before his body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432, 843-841-3707, or Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.