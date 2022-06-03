DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man serving a life sentence for a Dillon County murder has died in his prison cell, according to officials.

Lorenzo Inman was convicted in 2010 of the 2009 murder of 75-year-old Mary Alice Stutts. His brother, Damian Stutts, was also convicted and is serving a life sentence.

Lorenzo Inman, 31, was found unresponsive on May 29 in his cell, according to Chrysti Shain, the director of communications for the South Carolina Department of Corrections. He did not have a roommate, and foul play is not suspected.

The department’s office of investigations and intelligence is looking into the case, according to Shain. Officials are awaiting results from a toxicology test.