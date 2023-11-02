DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison and fined $200,000 after being convicted of drug trafficking in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Kevin Lakeith Dunham, 43, also known as “Panama” and “Panama Black,” was convicted of his role in a conspiracy to traffic heroin and fentanyl into the Pee Dee region, the AG’s office said in a news release. Judge Michael Nettles sentenced him to 174 months in prison.

Dunham was indicted as part of a state narcotics case dubbed “Pedro’s Punisher,” which the AG’s office said was focused on heroin and fentanyl trafficking in the Pee Dee region, primarily in Florence and Dillon counties.

“Yet again the State Grand Jury and its partnership between law enforcement and the Attorney General’s Office provided tough accountability for those who further the opiate crisis with their drug dealing”, Attorney General Alan Wilson said in the news release. “Drug traffickers will face a long time in state prison if they deal drugs to South Carolina.”

According to the AG’s office, two co-conspirators, Carlos Wilkins and Christy Huggins, previously pleaded guilty to participating in the conspiracy.

Another co-conspirator, and the alleged leader of the organization, Andre Harrison, remains at large and is believed to have fled to the New Jersey or New York area. Anyone with information about Harrison or his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

“I want to extend my gratitude and appreciation to all law enforcement partners involved in this State Grand Jury investigation,” interim Dillon County Sheriff Jamie Hamilton said. “This investigation is an example of what the combined and collaborative efforts of law enforcement can accomplish in fighting the war on drugs. I want to specifically commend SLED, Dillon County, and the Attorney General’s Office for all the hard work and efforts put into this.”