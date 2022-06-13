Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.W. Bailey was a former Dillon fire chief.

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A second man accused of murdering former Dillon City Fire Chief J.W. Bailey in December 2019 has been sentenced to prison, authorities said.

According to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, William Mason was sentenced Monday morning to 35 years in prison by Circuit Judge Paul Burch after pleading guilty to a murder charge. He will serve his full sentence but be given credit for time served while awaiting trial.

Bailey, 77, was killed during a robbery in December 2019 at the Dillon grocery store he had owned for 47 years.

Joshua Manning was convicted in March and sentenced to life in prison on charges that included murder, armed robbery, larceny, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy and petty larceny. Mason was considered a star witness in that case, according to Manning’s defense team, which said during the trial that all of the evidence pointed to Mason.