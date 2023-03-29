DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was hospitalized after being shot Wednesday night, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton.

The shooting happened on Dargan Street in the Newtown area of Dillon County, Hamilton said.

Hamilton did not give an update on the man’s condition.

Investigators are on scene, and no other information was immediately available.

