Man shot in the leg in Dillon County, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man went to the hospital Sunday morning after he was shot in the leg, Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said.

It happened about 10:30 a.m. on McQueen Street in the Newtown area, Pernell said. The man went to the hospital in a private vehicle and was not cooperating with deputies, according to the sheriff.

No arrests have been made, and Pernell said told News13 Sunday afternoon that deputies were still investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-774-1432. Count on News13 for updates.