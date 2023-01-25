DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is wanted by Dillon County authorities for murder and attempted murder, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
Markaus Devaugh Davis is wanted following a shooting that occurred Saturday on Sandy Acres Drive in Dillon County, the sheriff’s office said.
Joe David Pittman, Jr., 37, of Thomasville, North Carolina, was killed in the shooting, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Another person who was shot remained in the hospital as of Wednesday evening.
Pittman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Grimsley said.
Anyone with information on Davis’ location is asked to contact the DCSO at 843-774-1432, Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707, Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or the DCSO Facebook page.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.