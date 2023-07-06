DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who shot a black bear wandering around the Newton Community in Dillon will not be charged, according to a tweet by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

The tweet said the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in cooperation with SCDNR decided not to prosecute a man who shot a black bear attempting to get into a chicken pen.

A resident shot the bear on June 16 that had been wandering around in the Newtown community, according to DNR officials.

The animal was later euthanized after DNR officers shot it with a tranquilizer gun and it fell out of a tree at about 25 to 30 feet in the air, DNR Lt., Ben Byers said.