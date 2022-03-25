GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 41-year-old man who is accused of first-degree assault and battery, along with kidnapping.

Willie Lee Bethea is wanted for a Feb. 3 incident where he’s accused of strangling and then kidnapping a women by confining her in her vehicle, and then driving away, according to deputies. The woman was able to jump out of the vehicle and run to a nearby police department to get help.

Bethea and the victim know each other, according to an incident report. She returned home to find him in her residence, the two got into an argument and Bethea then punched her in the face and choked her. He then forced her into her car and said he’d kill her if she didn’t drive him to Dillon.

He has ties to Dillon and Georgetown counties, according to authorities. He may still be using a 2011 Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information on Bethea’s whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.