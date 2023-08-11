DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday appointed Dillon County Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton to serve as interim sheriff following the death of Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell on Monday.

An executive order signed by McMaster said that “except in the case when a vacancy occurs as a result of an indictment, the chief deputy or second-in-command of the sheriff’s office shall act as sheriff until the vacancy is filled by gubernatorial appointment or election.”

In a separate executive order, McMaster ordered flags atop the State Capitol in Columbia to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Sunday to honor Purnell, who was elected sheriff in 2020.

McMaster’s order cited Pernell’s “extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the

State of South Carolina.”

The funeral for Pernell, 61, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Florence Center at 3300 W. Radio Drive in Florence. Visitation will be from noon until 7 p.m. Saturday at Manning Baptist Church, which is at 308 E. Calhoun St., in Dillon.

News13 plans to provide a livestream of the funeral at wbtw.com.