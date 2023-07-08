MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – A 35-year-old Mullins man was arrested Friday after being out on 10 different bonds totaling $115,000 deputies said.

According to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Ross Garrett Smith has at least 23 pending General Sessions charges dating back to 2021 in several counties in the Pee Dee area.

Smith was out on 10 different bonds with five being in Marion County, four in Horry County, and one in Brunswick County, North Carolina, deputies said.

Deputies said Smith’s latest arrests were last month when he was arrested in Brunswick County, N.C. and then again in Marion County and both arrests were related to larceny and possession of stolen goods.

Smith is currently being held at the Marion County Detention Center on charges of receiving stolen goods and resisting arrest, deputies said.