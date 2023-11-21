LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WBTW) — A former police officer in a Dillon County town was fired by the mayor without the police chief’s knowledge, according to documents from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.

The town of Lake View, which has a population of 764, is looking for replacements for its police chief and officers. Documents show that one of those officers, Jennifer Dotson, was fired by Mayor Sterling Lee without then-Police Chief Jason Turner’s knowledge.

Dotson was employed with the Lake View Police Department from June 21, 2022 until Oct. 26, according to documents. Her firing stemmed from having a “private conversation” with Lee.

Lee was asking Dotson questions when she asked for permission to speak freely and was granted to by Lee, documents show. Dotson voiced her opinion, during which Lee did not agree with her and fired her “on the spot.”

Turner, who served as police chief until quitting last Thursday, was told by Lee when he asked why Dotson was fired that she “was being disrespectful,” according to the documents. Turner called the firing “unlawful, unjust and should not be on her work record or held against her in any way.”

Documents show Turner has worked for several Pee Dee law enforcement agencies, including two stints with the Mullins Police Department from Oct. 27, 2012 until Dec. 16, 2014 and then from March 26, 2015 until May 19, 2015.

He then worked with the Latta Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Florence County Sheriff’s Office before his stint in Lake View, according to documents. No specific reason was listed for why he quit last Thursday. Kernard McLellan is the interim police chief.

News13 first reached out to the town of Lake View for a comment last week, but have still not heard back.

