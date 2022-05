DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 54-year-old Lumberton man died in a Dillon County crash earlier this week, officials announced Friday.

Ricky Jones was the owner and operator of a tractor-trailer that crashed Thursday on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. The crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. near mile marker 181.

Jones was driving south on I-95 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree, according to officials.