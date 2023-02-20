DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Officials are investigating after a trooper and a driver exchanged gunfire Monday after a chase that spanned two counties before ending in Dillon County, according to Kyle McGahee with the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

A trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop in Marion County for speeding. The driver sped off and continued into Dillon County, according to McGahee.

The driver got out of the car on W. Signode Road in the Latta area and began shooting at the trooper, who returned fire, McGahee said. The trooper was not hit and the driver ran into nearby woods.

Latta schools were on lockdown for about three hours Monday due to police activity about a mile from the school, according to Dillon 3 Superintendent George Liebenrood. He said no one was allowed in or out of the building and there were no disruptions to the school day.

A SLED spokesperson said more information would be released at a later time.

