DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Friday morning in a stabbing in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
The stabbing happened at about 1 a.m. Friday along Grove Street, Hamilton said.
Staphon Rogers was arrested in connection with the stabbing, according to Hamilton. It’s unclear what charges he’s facing.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.