DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a car crash Saturday in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP said the crash happened around 2:30 Saturday on S.C. 38.

Troopers said the car was headed west when the driver swerved, hit a culvert and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

No other information was immediately available.

