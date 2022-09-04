DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot Sunday morning outside of a nightclub in Dillon County, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened outside of a nightclub on Willis Street, Hamilton said. One person was injured.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Hamilton said no other information is available to be released at this time.
Count on News13 for updates.