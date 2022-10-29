DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at 7:15 p.m. Friday on Racetrack Road, about four miles south of Lake View, SCHP said.

A 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on Racetrack Road when it hit a pedestrian in the roadway. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Dillon, was the only one in the vehicle. He was not injured in the crash, according to SCHP.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified. Additional information was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.