DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday morning on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to Coroner Donnie Grimsley.

The incident involving one vehicle and the pedestrian happened near mile-marker 193 on the interstate, Grimsley said. The name of the person killed will be released once family members are notified.

No additional information was immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

