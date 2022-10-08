DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 9 p.m. near mile-marker 177 when a 2010 Dodge Journey traveling north went off the road and hit a tree Master Trooper Brian Lee said.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.