DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The results for Tuesday night’s Democratic primary sheriff election are in, and interim Sheriff Jamie Hamilton won in a landslide.

Hamilton defeated Larry Abraham, with Hamilton receiving 2,289 votes and Abraham receiving just 358, according to officials.

The election comes after Sheriff Douglas Pernell’s unexpected death in August. Hamilton was appointed interim sheriff of Dillon County by Gov. Henry McMaster following Pernell’s death.

The general election is set for Dec. 19, with Hamilton set to face off against Republican Garrett Byrd.