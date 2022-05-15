DILLON COUNTY — The reward for information in a Dillon County homicide investigation has been doubled to $6,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

In a Facebook post, deputies said the reward is for information that leads to the arrest and conviction in the Oct. 31 killing of James McLean, 24, of Dillon. He was found dead inside a silver Dodge Ram pickup after deputies responded to the area of Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court to look into a report of someone with a gunshot wound.

Officials began offering a $1,000 reward in February, and it was increased to $3,000 in March. The latest increase was made possible because of donations, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact sheriff’s detective Shannon Grainger at 843-774-1432, the non-emergency Dillon County central dispatch at 843-841-3707, Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), or through the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.

