DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A reward has been increased for information on a deadly shooting in Dillon County.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information on the shooting death of James McLean, of Dillon. The sheriff’s office is handing out flyers in the area of Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court where the shooting happened.

McLean was found dead in a truck on Oct. 31 in the area of Oakland Road and Pine Needle Court, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Shannon Grainger at 843-774-1432 or through the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.