DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A reward is being offered for information in a deadly shooting April 23 at a nightclub in Dillon County.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of anyone responsible.

Barry Dunham of Dillon County was shot outside Millers nightclub on Kentyre Road and died at a hospital, Coroner Donnie Grimsley said.

Deputies were called at about 4 a.m. to the club where deputies found Dunham in the parking lot between two vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-841-3721 or Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.