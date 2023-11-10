DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has identified two people who died in a crash Thursday night on Highway 301 near Dillon.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the driver as 23-year-old Deaundre De’angelo James from the Hamer area of Dillon County. Grimsley also identified a 17-year-old juvenile from the Hamer area of Dillon County as one of the passengers who died in the crash.

The crash involved a 2010 Pontiac sedan and a 2023 Dodge pickup.

The 2010 Pontiac sedan was travelling west on East Country Club Road attempting to cross over Highway 301 when the 2023 Dodge pickup travelling north on the highway struck the sedan in the driver side portion of the car, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the 2010 Pontiac sedan and one of its passengers were pronounced dead on the scene, SCHP said.

The Pontiac sedan had three passengers in the car and the other two passengers were airlifted to Mcleod Hospital in Florence. The driver of the 2023 Dodge pickup was transported to McLeod Hospital by EMS, according to SCHP.

