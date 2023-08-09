DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW)– Sheriff Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell’s patrol vehicle has been placed out front of the sheriff’s office as a memorial, according to a Facebook post by the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley told News13 that Pernell, 61, died at his home Monday night, though a cause of death was not immediately available. The sheriff’s body was brought to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center overnight and then returned early Tuesday morning to the Bartell Funeral Home in Dillon.

Courtesy: Dillon County Sheriff’s Office

Pernell’s office announced his death in a Facebook post shortly after 11 p. m. Monday night.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of our Sheriff, Douglas Pernell,” the post said. “Please keep the family of Sheriff Douglas Pernell and the staff of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office in your prayers.”