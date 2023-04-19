DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State investigators were called in Tuesday night after a house fire in Dillon County, the sheriff’s office said.

No one was hurt in the fire, which happened in the area of Tall Pines Road, north of Dillon, Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton said, adding that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

