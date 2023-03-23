DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The suspect who allegedly shot at deputies on Hayestown Road in Dillon County after an investigation into a death in Robeson County has been identified, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday.

Jessie Armando Aceves, 31, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a handgun, pointing and presenting a firearm and discharging a firearm into a vehicle, according to SLED.

SLED said Aceves allegedly shot at deputies three times after they attempted to interview him about an investigation into a dead body that was found in Robeson County near the South Carolina line.

The incident was connected to a murder investigation that began Tuesday afternoon when Robeson County deputies and homicide investigators were called to the 90 block of Affinity Road near Fairmont, Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. The area is about 10 miles east of where Tuesday night’s shooting took place.

The incident Tuesday night was the eighth officer-involved shooting so far in 2023 in South Carolina, according to SLED. It was the first such incident in Dillon County.

The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case.