DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dillon County Detention Center, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.

The inmate died Monday night, Lane said. Details surrounding the inmate’s death were not immediately available. The person has not been identified.

It is standard protocol for SLED to investigate inmate deaths.

