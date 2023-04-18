DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at the Dillon County Detention Center, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane.
The inmate died Monday night, Lane said. Details surrounding the inmate’s death were not immediately available. The person has not been identified.
It is standard protocol for SLED to investigate inmate deaths.
Count on News13 for updates.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.