DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A student allegedly brought a loaded gun to school Monday in Dillon County, according to Dillon School District Four Superintendent Ray Rogers.
Officials at Lake View High School found the gun before classes began through a family member, Rogers said.
The student will have an expulsion hearing, Rogers said.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
* * *
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.