DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teacher found a gun inside a 4th-grader’s backpack at Gordon Elementary School on Tuesday, according to Dillon County School District Four superintendent Ray Rogers.

Rogers said the teacher was prompted to check the student’s belongings after she heard discussions from kids about the student possibly having a gun. The teacher checked the student’s backpack and found the gun.

The teacher notified the principal, and the principal notified the school resource officer, Rogers said. The student was then taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

An administrative hearing will be held for the student whenever the parent is notified. The school resource officer will hand-deliver a notification of the scheduled hearing. Rogers said the administrative hearing will determine if the student will be expelled up to one year of the violation.

“I am thankful for observant teachers and administrators trying to keep the kids safe,” Rogers said.