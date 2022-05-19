DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer driver died Thursday after a crash on I-95 in Dillon County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 6:36 a.m. near mile-marker 181, troopers said. A tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-95 when the driver ran off the left side of the road and crashed into a tree.
The driver of the tractor-trailer died in the crash. Their identity has not been release.
The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.