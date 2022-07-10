DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday evening in Dillon County when a pickup truck ran a stop sign and hit a car, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded at 8:23 p.m. to the crash at Highway 9 and Harllees Bridge Road about two miles east of the community of Little Rock.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, a 2018 Buick sedan was going east on Highway 9 when it was hit by a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck that ran through a stop sign while headed south on Harllees Bridge Road.

A front-seat passenger in the Buick was killed in the crash, troopers said.

Miller did not say whether anyone one else was hurt in the wreck or if any charges are possible.

No additional information was immediately available.

