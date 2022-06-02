DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle fire on I-95 is affecting traffic Thursday evening in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
The incident happened near mile-marker 180, one mile south of Exit 181 at Highway 38, according to SCDOT.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
The right lane remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT.
No other information was immediately available.