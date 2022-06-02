DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle fire on I-95 is affecting traffic Thursday evening in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The incident happened near mile-marker 180, one mile south of Exit 181 at Highway 38, according to SCDOT.

The right lane remained closed as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday, according to SCDOT.

No other information was immediately available.