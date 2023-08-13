DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral service started at 2 p.m. Sunday for Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell, who died last week at 61.
An autopsy from Coroner Donnie Grimsley showed Pernell had heart disease and died of natural causes.
Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton was named interim sheriff of Dillon County by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Pernell’s funeral is livestreamed in the video player at the top of this story.
* * *
