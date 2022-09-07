DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A shooting at a nightclub Sunday morning in Dillon County was deadly, according to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyshaun Ra’Sheen Bethea, 21, of Fairmont, North Carolina, was found by deputies with a gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office. Bethea was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. at the Showroom Club on Willis Street in the Latta area, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Sara Albarri at 843-774-1432, central dispatch at 843-841-3707, or Pee Dee Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Information can be left anonymously.