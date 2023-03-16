COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County lottery player recently cashed in a winning $100,000 scratch-off ticket, but not before verifying it with dad and husband, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

“It looks right to me,” her dad said after they counted the 11 matching words on the $3 Lady Jumbo Bucks Crossword ticket.

Then, she asked her husband to recount them. He, too, found 11 words.

“I was pretty sure I had a winner,” the woman told lottery officials when she cashed in the winning ticket.

The odds of winning were 1 in 600,000.

The winner bought the ticket at the Quick Stop store in Latta, which received a $1,000 commission.