DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon man won $250,000 on a lottery ticket after leaving the ticket in his truck, according to the SC Education lottery.

The man won the last top prize of $250,000 in the $10 Money Plu$ game, and he plans to pay off his house.

The game’s odds of winning around about 1 in 660,000.

For selling the winning ticket, Sprint Food Stores, Inc. #727, located at 802 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, received a $2,500 commission.

