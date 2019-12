DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Police in Dillon are asking for help finding a missing man.

Joshua D. Manning, 19, was reported missing Friday by his mother, according to Lt. Jason Turner with Dillon PD.

He was last seen around Walker Court off Highway 301 South in Dillon.

He hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

Manning is 6′, has brown eyes and short hair.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to notify authorities.

Count on News13 for updates.